Comparing of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RVLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.12 N/A -0.08 0.00 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. N/A 0.04 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% -1.4% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -29.1%

Risk & Volatility

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a beta of 3.89 and its 289.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s beta is 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.1% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 34.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.7% of Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -2.57% -9.12% -19.91% 62.11% -24.39% 148.78% Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. 36.79% 6.04% -50.02% -82.67% -92.88% -35.67%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has 148.78% stronger performance while Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc. has -35.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc.

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers high-quality interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems. Its products are used for interior use, outdoor use, new fixture installation, retrofit installation, smart grid control systems, and integration of LED technology into custom applications. The company markets and distributes its products through electrical distributors and supply companies, electrical contractors, energy service companies, end-users, independent sales agencies and representatives, and electrical supply companies, as well as internal marketing and direct sales force. It serves military, municipal, commercial, industrial, warehouse, education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, multi-family, and signage-media-accent markets. The company was formerly known as Nexxus Lighting, Inc. and changed its name to Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. in November 2012. Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.