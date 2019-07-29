Comparing of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) compete against each other in the Diversified Electronics sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 1 1.15 N/A -0.08 0.00 Amphenol Corporation 94 3.44 N/A 4.16 22.39

Table 1 highlights CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Amphenol Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0.00% 0% -1.4% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a 3.89 beta, while its volatility is 289.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amphenol Corporation’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Amphenol Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. and Amphenol Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CBAK Energy Technology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Amphenol Corporation’s consensus target price is $106.8, while its potential upside is 11.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.6% of Amphenol Corporation are owned by institutional investors. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 34.5%. Comparatively, Amphenol Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CBAK Energy Technology Inc. -2.57% -9.12% -19.91% 62.11% -24.39% 148.78% Amphenol Corporation -1.4% -10.24% 1.51% 2.32% 5.74% 15.1%

For the past year CBAK Energy Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Amphenol Corporation

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors CBAK Energy Technology Inc.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.