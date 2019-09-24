Comparing of CB Financial Services Inc. (CBFV) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, CB Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) and SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services Inc. 24 2.93 N/A 1.58 15.45 SB One Bancorp 23 3.52 N/A 1.70 13.49

In table 1 we can see CB Financial Services Inc. and SB One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SB One Bancorp appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CB Financial Services Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CB Financial Services Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SB One Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 6.3% 0.7% SB One Bancorp 0.00% 5.9% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SB One Bancorp’s 34.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.9% of CB Financial Services Inc. shares and 41.7% of SB One Bancorp shares. 2.5% are CB Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.7% of SB One Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CB Financial Services Inc. -0.25% 2.74% 2.78% 1.16% -25.27% -1.53% SB One Bancorp 1.6% 3.11% -3.66% 4.42% -20.73% 12.08%

For the past year CB Financial Services Inc. had bearish trend while SB One Bancorp had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CB Financial Services Inc. beats SB One Bancorp.

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one-to four-family mortgage loans, multifamily mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. The company also provides sweep and insured money sweep services, remote electronic deposit, online banking with bill pay, mobile banking, and automated clearing house services; and conducts insurance brokerage activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates 16 branches in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and construction loans; and residential real estate, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company also operates as a full service general insurance agency, which offers commercial and personal lines of insurance. It operates eight branches located in Sussex County, New Jersey; one branch in Warren County, New Jersey; one branch in Bergen County, New Jersey; and one in Queens County, New York. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.