Comparing of Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Since Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries Inc. 188 0.77 8.56M 7.44 23.83 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 39 1.31 49.32M 3.40 10.64

Table 1 highlights Cavco Industries Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cavco Industries Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cavco Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of M.D.C. Holdings Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries Inc. 4,562,656.57% 13.7% 9.6% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 125,912,688.28% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cavco Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has a 1.13 beta which is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cavco Industries Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45 consensus price target and a 4.41% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of Cavco Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.3% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Cavco Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.9% of M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year Cavco Industries Inc. has weaker performance than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Cavco Industries Inc. beats M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.