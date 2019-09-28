Comparing of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Both Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 34 1.24 75.43M 3.38 11.03 Sierra Bancorp 25 1.46 14.01M 2.12 12.31

Table 1 demonstrates Cathay General Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sierra Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 221,072,684.64% 12.8% 1.6% Sierra Bancorp 54,984,301.41% 11% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sierra Bancorp’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sierra Bancorp’s average price target is $28, while its potential upside is 5.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cathay General Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.8% and 53.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Cathay General Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp.