Comparing of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 35 4.47 N/A 3.38 11.03 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 29 4.07 N/A 2.31 13.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Cathay General Bancorp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.24 beta indicates that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cathay General Bancorp’s upside potential is 39.56% at a $49 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 73.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 85.5% of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Cathay General Bancorp shares. Competitively, 2% are Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -0.27% 2.79% 1.75% 0.08% -10.81% 11.01% Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. 1.09% 3.23% 10.06% 5.12% -14.28% 23.94%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.