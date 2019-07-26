Comparing of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Both Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp 36 4.73 N/A 3.38 10.60 Community West Bancshares 10 2.32 N/A 0.82 12.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cathay General Bancorp and Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cathay General Bancorp. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cathay General Bancorp is currently more affordable than Community West Bancshares, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cathay General Bancorp and Community West Bancshares’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 0.00% 13% 1.7% Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.24 beta indicates that Cathay General Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Community West Bancshares’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.44 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and Community West Bancshares are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Cathay General Bancorp’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 32.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares and 26.1% of Community West Bancshares shares. Insiders owned 1% of Cathay General Bancorp shares. Comparatively, 10.8% are Community West Bancshares’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cathay General Bancorp -2.93% 1.02% -7.52% -7.28% -14.32% 6.74% Community West Bancshares 0% -2.06% -3.75% -13.93% -11.89% -0.3%

For the past year Cathay General Bancorp has 6.74% stronger performance while Community West Bancshares has -0.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Cathay General Bancorp beats Community West Bancshares.