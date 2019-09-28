Comparing of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) and Its Peers

As Drugs – Generic company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,294,684,385.38% -48.80% -43.90% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 77.94M 6 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.82 2.63 2.47

The competitors have a potential upside of 109.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.1. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.61. Competitively, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.