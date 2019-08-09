Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 55.48 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15 and has 15 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.