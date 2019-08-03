Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 535.86 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance while Orchard Therapeutics plc has -10.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.