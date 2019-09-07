Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

We are comparing Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Its competitor Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares and 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.