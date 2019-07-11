Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.27 beta is the reason why it is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus price target and a 237.42% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 72.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.