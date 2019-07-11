Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-83.8%
|-74%
Volatility and Risk
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.19. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.27 beta is the reason why it is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15.42 consensus price target and a 237.42% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74% and 72.4% respectively. About 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-3.79%
|-4.11%
|-1.71%
|-14.81%
|-67.54%
|9.38%
|Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.36%
|15.14%
|39.24%
|-9.79%
|0%
|66.9%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.