Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.36
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|105
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-32.6%
|-31.5%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Volatility and Risk
Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $150.5, with potential upside of 58.45%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 98.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Catalyst Biosciences Inc.
|-1.92%
|10.38%
|-5.43%
|-4.21%
|-15.39%
|3.8%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.48%
|-18.06%
|-15.35%
|-22.83%
|-66.44%
|-22.56%
For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
