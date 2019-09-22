Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

As Biotechnology companies, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.88 and it happens to be 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 45.8 while its Quick Ratio is 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $150.5, with potential upside of 58.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.9% and 98.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.