Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 200 10.07 N/A 3.10 67.86

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s 1.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Bio-Techne Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 average target price and a 42.24% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Techne Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.