Comparing of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.88 and its 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s beta is 3.05 which is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 and has 13.4 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.9% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Catalyst Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.