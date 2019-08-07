Comparing of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 25.53 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.68 beta. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 170.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 576.69% for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.67 consensus target price and a 115.99% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 80.3%. About 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.