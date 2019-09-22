Comparing of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 and a Quick Ratio of 12.2. Competitively, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.2 and has 30.2 Quick Ratio. G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 200.00%. On the other hand, G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 34.05% and its average price target is $45. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 93.3% respectively. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.87%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% G1 Therapeutics Inc. -10.56% -18.55% 21.08% 17.75% -50.36% 29.56%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.