Comparing of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

We will be comparing the differences between Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.7% -51.3% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.68 beta, while its volatility is 68.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Affimed N.V. has beta of 2.79 which is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 12.2. On the competitive side is, Affimed N.V. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 629.34% at a $45 consensus price target. Affimed N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 187.77% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Affimed N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.6% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 41.7% of Affimed N.V. shares. Insiders owned 1.87% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, Affimed N.V. has 8.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.28% -7.81% -6.6% 14.94% 5.62% 62.01% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 62.01% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Affimed N.V.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company offers Edasalonexent, an investigational oral small molecule, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It is also involved in developing SMART linker conjugates that are in preclinical stage of development, including CAT-5571 for cystic fibrosis (CF) trafficking and function of CF transmembrane conductance regulator, as well as for the clearance of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and CAT-4001 for the treatment of severe and rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as Friedreich's ataxia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company has preclinical joint research collaboration agreement with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.