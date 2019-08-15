Comparing of Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

As Application Software businesses, Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 543.88 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Castlight Health Inc. and My Size Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and My Size Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Castlight Health Inc. has a 226.09% upside potential and a consensus target price of $4.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares and 0% of My Size Inc. shares. Castlight Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc. was less bearish than My Size Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.