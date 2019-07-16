Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.38 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cassava Sciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OPKO Health Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 23.2% respectively. About 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, OPKO Health Inc. has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 25.88% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

OPKO Health Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.