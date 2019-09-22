Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2113.62 N/A -1.09 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. In other hand, NantKwest Inc. has beta of 2.34 which is 134.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 152.10% for Cassava Sciences Inc. with average target price of $3. On the other hand, NantKwest Inc.’s potential downside is -3.10% and its average target price is $1.25. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 37.8% and 8.5%. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 21.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.