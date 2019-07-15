Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 123.73 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 1.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.2. The Current Ratio of rival Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.08 consensus target price and a 167.85% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 56.8%. Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.02%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.