Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 23.23 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cassava Sciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 21.4 while its Current Ratio is 21.4. Meanwhile, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Cassava Sciences Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, and a 125.56% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.