Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.65 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. Its competitor Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.39% and an $3 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 190.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Immunic Inc. appears more favorable than Cassava Sciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.