Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

This is a contrast between Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 17 196.06 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.84. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fate Therapeutics Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19.4, while its potential downside is -4.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 96.1%. Insiders owned 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 11.2% 12.56% 24.88% 43.29% 100.55% 43.18%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.