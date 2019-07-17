Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.19 N/A -7.54 0.00

Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.84 beta means Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 56.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.