Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|8.19
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
Demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk and Volatility
A 1.84 beta means Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. is 39.2 while its Current Ratio is 39.2. Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Cassava Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 56.35%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
