Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.29 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see Cassava Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s 44.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 21.4 and 21.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Cassava Sciences Inc. is $3, with potential upside of 145.90%. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 43.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cassava Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 76.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has -15.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Cassava Sciences Inc.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.