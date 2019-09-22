Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 Celyad SA 17 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cassava Sciences Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Cassava Sciences Inc. and Celyad SA Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 152.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.