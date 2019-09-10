Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|BioTime Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|2.53
Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
|BioTime Inc.
|0.00%
|43%
|39.6%
Risk & Volatility
Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.
Liquidity
21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|BioTime Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 145.90% upside potential and an average price target of $3.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
|BioTime Inc.
|-6.78%
|6.8%
|-14.06%
|-22.54%
|-40.74%
|20.48%
For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.
BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.