Comparing of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 demonstrates Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cassava Sciences Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.65. BioTime Inc.’s 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

21.4 and 21.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cassava Sciences Inc. Its rival BioTime Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioTime Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioTime Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 145.90% upside potential and an average price target of $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cassava Sciences Inc. and BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 37.8% and 43.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioTime Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Cassava Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioTime Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.