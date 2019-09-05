Comparing of Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

As Business Services businesses, Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.74 N/A 2.04 24.99 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.25 N/A 2.79 26.41

In table 1 we can see Cass Information Systems Inc. and TriNet Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cass Information Systems Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares and 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 2% of Cass Information Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are TriNet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while TriNet Group Inc. has 75.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors TriNet Group Inc. beats Cass Information Systems Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.