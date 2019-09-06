Comparing of Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) and Steel Connect Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.76 N/A 2.04 24.99 Steel Connect Inc. 2 0.14 N/A -0.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cass Information Systems Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cass Information Systems Inc. and Steel Connect Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8% Steel Connect Inc. 0.00% -38.4% -4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cass Information Systems Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. is 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.16 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cass Information Systems Inc. and Steel Connect Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 51.7%. Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Competitively, Steel Connect Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8% Steel Connect Inc. 1.71% -1.11% -9.18% 7.23% -14.83% 2.89%

For the past year Cass Information Systems Inc. has -3.8% weaker performance while Steel Connect Inc. has 2.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats Steel Connect Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.