Comparing of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Since CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -829.1% -136.5%

Volatility & Risk

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.22 and its 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.63 beta which makes it 63.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average target price and a 2,594.61% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21% and 23%. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. -8.13% -17% -40.22% -53.54% -84.76% -30.5%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.