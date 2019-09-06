Comparing of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)

Since CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 8.86 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.1 beta means CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 10.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. on the other hand, has 2.82 beta which makes it 182.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 21.5 and 21.5 respectively. Its competitor Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance.

Summary

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.