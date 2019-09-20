Comparing of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

We are contrasting Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.42 15.73 Silicom Ltd. 33 1.89 N/A 2.58 12.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Casa Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd. Silicom Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Casa Systems Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Casa Systems Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Casa Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. are 5.1 and 4.2. Competitively, Silicom Ltd. has 5.2 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Casa Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Casa Systems Inc. and Silicom Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Silicom Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Casa Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $9.5, while its potential upside is 32.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 43% of Silicom Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. was more bearish than Silicom Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Silicom Ltd. beats Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.