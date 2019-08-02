Comparing of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.69 N/A 0.42 15.73 Impinj Inc. 23 5.69 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Impinj Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Casa Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Impinj Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Casa Systems Inc. and Impinj Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Casa Systems Inc. has a 57.75% upside potential and a consensus target price of $11.5. Meanwhile, Impinj Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 9.08%. The results provided earlier shows that Casa Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Impinj Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares and 75.4% of Impinj Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Impinj Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance while Impinj Inc. has 148.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Casa Systems Inc. beats Impinj Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.