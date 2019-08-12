Comparing of Casa Systems Inc. (CASA) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Both Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems Inc. 8 2.57 N/A 0.42 15.73 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 25 1.02 N/A 0.62 48.08

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Casa Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Casa Systems Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Casa Systems Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0.00% 5.1% 3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Casa Systems Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.2. The Current Ratio of rival Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Casa Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Casa Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Casa Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.33, while its potential upside is 48.63%. On the other hand, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s potential upside is 35.14% and its consensus price target is $38. The information presented earlier suggests that Casa Systems Inc. looks more robust than Comtech Telecommunications Corp. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Casa Systems Inc. and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.6% and 88%. Casa Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81% Comtech Telecommunications Corp. 5.01% 4.24% 27.73% 19.18% -9.9% 22.27%

For the past year Casa Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Comtech Telecommunications Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Comtech Telecommunications Corp. beats Casa Systems Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The companyÂ’s Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone userÂ’s geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The companyÂ’s Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.