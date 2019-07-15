Comparing of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Both Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.49 N/A 0.86 3.68 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 17 4.39 N/A 0.36 51.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carver Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Carver Bancorp Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Carver Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 0.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Carver Bancorp Inc. shares and 19.6% of HarborOne Bancorp Inc. shares. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 63.03%. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp Inc. has 56.02% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. -1.97% 4.49% 15.68% 2.57% 2.97% 15.61%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HarborOne Bancorp Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.