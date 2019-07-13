Comparing of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp Inc. 3 0.54 N/A 0.86 3.68 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.29 N/A 1.21 10.37

Demonstrates Carver Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Central Federal Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp Inc. 0.00% -1.5% 0% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 6% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Carver Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Central Federal Corporation’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carver Bancorp Inc. and Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 24.7% respectively. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 63.03%. Insiders Competitively, held 16.5% of Central Federal Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carver Bancorp Inc. -7.85% -8.3% -18.3% -24.16% 18.73% 6.38% Central Federal Corporation 0.56% 0% -2.25% -10.98% -3.57% 7.53%

For the past year Carver Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors Central Federal Corporation beats Carver Bancorp Inc.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides various loans, such as commercial, multi-family, and residential mortgages; construction loans; business loans; and consumer loans comprising credit card loans, personal loans, and unsecured loans, as well as other than loans secured by savings deposits. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking; and check cashing, wire transfers, bill payment, reloadable prepaid cards, and money orders. It operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and four ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.