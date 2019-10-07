Comparing of Carter’s Inc. (CRI) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s Inc. 91 1.99 43.70M 5.90 15.76 Sequential Brands Group Inc. N/A 0.35 30.48M -2.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Carter’s Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Carter’s Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s Inc. 47,906,160.93% 33.2% 11.5% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 11,103,825,136.61% -54.2% -12.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that Carter’s Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carter’s Inc. are 2.2 and 0.7. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Carter’s Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Carter’s Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Carter’s Inc. is $99, with potential upside of 7.81%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carter’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Carter’s Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Sequential Brands Group Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carter’s Inc. 1.26% -2.35% -11.3% 9.8% -9.76% 13.97% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Carter’s Inc. had bullish trend while Sequential Brands Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Carter’s Inc. beats Sequential Brands Group Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.