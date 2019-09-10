Comparing of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (CRZO) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Since Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 11 0.84 N/A 5.54 1.72 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 20 1.59 N/A 2.88 7.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Oasis Midstream Partners LP appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. is currently more affordable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 62.3% 16.4% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 81.77% for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. with consensus price target of $16.25. Competitively Oasis Midstream Partners LP has an average price target of $28, with potential upside of 81.23%. The data provided earlier shows that Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. appears more favorable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. and Oasis Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33.6%. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. -8.37% -7.57% -20.91% -23.39% -66.43% -15.59% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has -15.59% weaker performance while Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats on 8 of the 12 factors Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.