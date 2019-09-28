Comparing of Carolina Financial Corporation (CARO) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC)

This is a contrast between Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CARO) and The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carolina Financial Corporation 35 0.00 20.88M 2.70 13.00 The Community Financial Corporation 32 1.19 4.92M 2.73 11.91

In table 1 we can see Carolina Financial Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Community Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carolina Financial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Carolina Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than The Community Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carolina Financial Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carolina Financial Corporation 59,725,400.46% 8.7% 1.3% The Community Financial Corporation 15,486,307.84% 7.4% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Carolina Financial Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. From a competition point of view, The Community Financial Corporation has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Carolina Financial Corporation and The Community Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 56.9% and 33.3% respectively. Insiders held 5.1% of Carolina Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of The Community Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carolina Financial Corporation 0.75% -0.31% -3.28% 1.47% -16.3% 18.69% The Community Financial Corporation 1.18% -3.04% 7.01% 9.16% -5.22% 11.25%

For the past year Carolina Financial Corporation was more bullish than The Community Financial Corporation.

Summary

Carolina Financial Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors The Community Financial Corporation.

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates in Community Banking and Wholesale Mortgage Banking segments. It offers checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and interest-bearing demand accounts to individuals, businesses, associations, organizations, and governmental authorities. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms. In addition, it offers mortgage banking services comprising correspondent lending and loan servicing. The company operates 30 branches, including 8 in the Charleston market, 8 in the Myrtle Beach market, 2 in the Columbia market, 1 in the Greenville market, 1 in another South Carolina market, 2 in the Wilmington market, and 8 in southeastern North Carolina markets. It also operates loan production offices in Greenville and Clemson. Carolina Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charleston, South Carolina.