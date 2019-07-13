Comparing of CareDx Inc (CDNA) and Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Both CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) and Forrester Research Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) are each other’s competitor in the Research Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx Inc 31 18.50 N/A -1.33 0.00 Forrester Research Inc. 47 2.32 N/A 0.23 213.90

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx Inc 0.00% -68.5% -42.2% Forrester Research Inc. 0.00% 8.3% 3.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that CareDx Inc is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Forrester Research Inc.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CareDx Inc are 4.7 and 4.4. Competitively, Forrester Research Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. CareDx Inc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Forrester Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx Inc 0 1 3 2.75 Forrester Research Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -4.51% for CareDx Inc with consensus price target of $36.6. On the other hand, Forrester Research Inc.’s potential upside is 29.49% and its consensus price target is $62. The results provided earlier shows that Forrester Research Inc. appears more favorable than CareDx Inc, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.9% of CareDx Inc shares and 57.9% of Forrester Research Inc. shares. 2.6% are CareDx Inc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Forrester Research Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CareDx Inc 15.44% 19.07% 42.89% 31.39% 215.96% 33.85% Forrester Research Inc. -1.51% -3.04% 4.16% 13.44% 18.09% 9.11%

For the past year CareDx Inc’s stock price has bigger growth than Forrester Research Inc.

Summary

Forrester Research Inc. beats CareDx Inc on 7 of the 10 factors.

CareDx, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, CareDx and Olerup. Its commercialized testing solution includes the AlloMap heart transplant molecular test (AlloMap), a gene expression test that helps clinicians monitor and identify heart transplant recipients with stable graft function who have a low probability of moderate/severe acute cellular rejection. The company also offers Olerup SSP, a set of human leukocyte antigen typing used prior to hematopoietic stem cell/bone marrow transplantation and organ transplantation. In addition, it is involved in developing AlloSure, a next-generation sequencing-based test to detect donor-derived cell-free DNA after transplantation. The company markets its AlloMap solution to healthcare providers through its direct sales force that targets transplant centers and their physicians, coordinators, and nurse practitioners. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. CareDx, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. The companyÂ’s primary syndicated research product is RoleView, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making. The RoleView research offerings consist of cross-linked documents that interconnect the companyÂ’s playbooks, reports, data, product rankings, best practices, evaluation tools, and research archives, which are provided through role-based Websites. It also offers Leadership Boards that are peer groups for executives and other senior leaders at large organizations. In addition, the company provides data products and services, including Customer Experience Index, a framework for assessing and measuring customer experience quality; Consumer Technographics that offers insights into how technology impacts the way consumers select, purchase, use, and communicate about products and services; Business Technographics, which provides assessments of what motivates businesses to choose certain technologies and vendors, as well as measures and reports on the current information consumption patterns of key influencers for large technology purchases; and ForecastView, an ongoing data program that provides a detailed evaluation of market size, based on expert analysis and quantitative insights from consumer and business surveys. Further, it offers consulting services to assist clients in developing and executing technology and business strategy, informing critical decisions, and reducing business risk, as well as hosts various events. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; and through independent sales representatives in selected locations internationally. Forrester Research, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.