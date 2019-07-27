Comparing of Cardtronics plc (CATM) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardtronics plc 31 1.00 N/A 0.22 154.89 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 160 1.08 N/A 17.31 8.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cardtronics plc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Cardtronics plc is currently more expensive than Alliance Data Systems Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Cardtronics plc is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.35 beta. From a competition point of view, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cardtronics plc is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Alliance Data Systems Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cardtronics plc and Alliance Data Systems Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Cardtronics plc’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 35.70%. On the other hand, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s potential upside is 5.12% and its consensus price target is $167. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cardtronics plc is looking more favorable than Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Cardtronics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 98.1% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Cardtronics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cardtronics plc -3% -1.81% 20.44% -5.05% 16.23% 31.65% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -3.01% -11.32% -14.13% -30.15% -30.55% -3.07%

For the past year Cardtronics plc has 31.65% stronger performance while Alliance Data Systems Corporation has -3.07% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats Cardtronics plc.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.