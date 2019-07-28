Comparing of Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 25 1.74 N/A -0.11 0.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 29 10.39 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Carbonite Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1% Tenable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Tenable Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Carbonite Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tenable Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 58.25% for Carbonite Inc. with consensus price target of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Carbonite Inc. and Tenable Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4.2% of Carbonite Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Tenable Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33% Tenable Holdings Inc. 4.2% -10.12% 0.24% -1.47% 0% 29.7%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. has -6.33% weaker performance while Tenable Holdings Inc. has 29.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Carbonite Inc. beats Tenable Holdings Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. The company offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.