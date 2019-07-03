Comparing of Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

As Business Software & Services companies, Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 25 2.72 N/A -0.11 0.00 Iron Mountain Incorporated 34 2.23 N/A 1.26 25.47

Table 1 demonstrates Carbonite Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Carbonite Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1% Iron Mountain Incorporated 0.00% 18.2% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Carbonite Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. Its rival Iron Mountain Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Carbonite Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Carbonite Inc. and Iron Mountain Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Iron Mountain Incorporated 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Carbonite Inc. is $25, with potential downside of -2.04%. Competitively the consensus price target of Iron Mountain Incorporated is $37, which is potential 15.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Iron Mountain Incorporated looks more robust than Carbonite Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Carbonite Inc. shares and 89.4% of Iron Mountain Incorporated shares. Insiders owned 4.2% of Carbonite Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Iron Mountain Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33% Iron Mountain Incorporated 3.13% -12.61% -10.83% -2.47% -4.63% -1.39%

For the past year Iron Mountain Incorporated has weaker performance than Carbonite Inc.

Summary

Iron Mountain Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Iron Mountain Incorporated, a real estate investment trust, provides storage and information management services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through North American Records and Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, and Other International Business segments. The company provides storage and information management services for physical records and other media, such as microfilm and microfiche, master audio and videotapes, film, X-rays, and blueprints, including healthcare information services, vital records services, and service and courier operations, as well as the collection, handling, disposal of sensitive documents for corporate customers; and information destruction services, information governance and digital solutions, and fulfillment and technology escrow services. It is also involved in the storage and rotation of backup computer media operations, including server and computer backup services; digital content repository systems to house, distribute, and archive key media assets; and storage, safeguarding, and electronic or physical delivery of physical media; and data center and fine art storage businesses. In addition, the company undertakes recurring project works that comprise on-site removal of aged patient files and related computerized file indexing; provides healthcare information services, which consists of medical record copying and delivery, temporary staffing, contract coding, facilities management, and imaging; conducts records inventories, packing records into cartons or other containers, and creating computerized indices of files and individual documents; and manages active records programs. It serves commercial, legal, financial, healthcare, insurance, life sciences, energy, business services, entertainment, and government organizations. Iron Mountain Incorporated was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.