Comparing of Carbonite Inc. (CARB) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

We will be comparing the differences between Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) and Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Software & Services industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbonite Inc. 25 2.73 N/A -0.11 0.00 Amdocs Limited 58 2.16 N/A 2.42 24.99

Table 1 highlights Carbonite Inc. and Amdocs Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1% Amdocs Limited 0.00% 9.6% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

Carbonite Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amdocs Limited’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Carbonite Inc. Its rival Amdocs Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Carbonite Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Carbonite Inc. and Amdocs Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbonite Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Amdocs Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Carbonite Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 0.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Carbonite Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Amdocs Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 4.2% of Carbonite Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbonite Inc. -2.55% -6.81% -4.67% -20.44% -30.72% -6.33% Amdocs Limited 11.17% 11.63% 7.55% -9.58% -8.17% 3.09%

For the past year Carbonite Inc. has -6.33% weaker performance while Amdocs Limited has 3.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Amdocs Limited beats Carbonite Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.