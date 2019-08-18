Comparing of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 7.26 N/A -3.53 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 212 19.96 N/A 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor The Trade Desk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. The Trade Desk Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Trade Desk Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

Carbon Black Inc. has a -14.73% downside potential and an average target price of $19.33. The Trade Desk Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $221.43 consensus target price and a -10.94% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, The Trade Desk Inc. is looking more favorable than Carbon Black Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Carbon Black Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.8% and 82.1%. 2.6% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Trade Desk Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has weaker performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.