Comparing of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

We are comparing Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 5.78 N/A -3.53 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.12 N/A -8.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Carbon Black Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Carbon Black Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Carbon Black Inc.’s upside potential is 4.15% at a $19.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has 38.67% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Carbon Black Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.