Comparing of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and Red Violet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 16 7.24 N/A -3.53 0.00 Red Violet Inc. 10 6.77 N/A -0.60 0.00

Demonstrates Carbon Black Inc. and Red Violet Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% Red Violet Inc. 0.00% -16.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

Carbon Black Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Red Violet Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Red Violet Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Carbon Black Inc. and Red Violet Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Red Violet Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Carbon Black Inc.’s downside potential is -14.54% at a $19.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares and 16.1% of Red Violet Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of Carbon Black Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Red Violet Inc. has 13.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. -0.43% 9.41% 37.14% 22.43% -8.95% 38.67% Red Violet Inc. 15.53% 27.66% 93.05% 104.92% 116.85% 134.87%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Violet Inc.

Summary

Red Violet Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in big data analysis providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. Its proprietary platform includes CORE, a cloud-based technology platform, which serves various industries within risk management. The company serves various industries, including law enforcement, government, financial services, insurance, and corporate risk for identity verification, risk assessment, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. Red Violet, Inc. (NasdaqCM:RDVT) operates independently of Cogint, Inc. as of March 26, 2018.