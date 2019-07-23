Comparing of Carbon Black Inc. (CBLK) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Black Inc. 15 5.96 N/A -3.53 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 169 13.73 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Carbon Black Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Carbon Black Inc. and HubSpot Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor HubSpot Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 4. HubSpot Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Carbon Black Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 HubSpot Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Carbon Black Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.02% and an $18.67 consensus target price. HubSpot Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $176.5 consensus target price and a -1.62% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Carbon Black Inc. looks more robust than HubSpot Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Carbon Black Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of HubSpot Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13% HubSpot Inc. 0.93% 9.89% 5.61% 34.12% 65.02% 44.37%

For the past year Carbon Black Inc. has weaker performance than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HubSpot Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.